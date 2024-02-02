A tree planting ceremony, organised by the Rotary Club of Mirfield, to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III is set to take place in Ings Grove Park this weekend.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Mirfield, the event, in Ings Grove Park, on St Paul’s Road, will start at 10am on Saturday, February 3 and will be hosted by the group’s president Stephen Durrans.

Several distinguished guests have been invited including the Deputy Lieutenant who will make a speech and unveil a special plaque to honour the new monarch’s crowning, which occurred on Saturday, May 6, 2023.