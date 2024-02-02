News you can trust since 1858
Coronation of King Charles III to be honoured in Mirfield tree planting ceremony

A tree planting ceremony to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III is set to take place in Mirfield this weekend.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 1st Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
A tree planting ceremony, organised by the Rotary Club of Mirfield, to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III is set to take place in Ings Grove Park this weekend.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Mirfield, the event, in Ings Grove Park, on St Paul’s Road, will start at 10am on Saturday, February 3 and will be hosted by the group’s president Stephen Durrans.

Several distinguished guests have been invited including the Deputy Lieutenant who will make a speech and unveil a special plaque to honour the new monarch’s crowning, which occurred on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The tree will then be given a blessing by the Mirfield Team Parish clergy.

