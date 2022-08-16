Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire artist, Emmeline North, who has worked on many art pieces across Dewsbury and Batley, has recently carried out a lettering project on the much-loved Redbrick Mill.

Emmeline, who used to be based at Redbrick, said: “It was an honour to be asked by the team at Redbrick to take on the task of repainting the letters.

“I was based at the mill for the best part of ten years and I am extremely fond of the building, and the team there.

Redbrick Mill after the letter project.

“The task was a simple refresh of the font. Removing the serif, scraping back the old paint, and preparing the surface for a fresh coat of white.

“We tested out the process on some sample slate before we began.

“I was initially nervous about working at 50 foot from a cherry picker, but harnessed in with a high guardrail you get used to it pretty quickly.

“I completed my MEWP licence last year, but didn't have to operate the machine at the same time as painting.

Redbrick Mill before the letter project.

“Working with K2 access to complete the work made it much quicker and we got the front and entrance side done in just over three days.

“Just the back to do now! If we can reach it without abseiling, that's how it was painted originally.”

Redbrick Mill, based on Bradford Road in Batley, is a department store for furniture, interiors and is home to over forty carefully chosen stores.