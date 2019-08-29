Work begins on specialist living scheme for people with autism and learning disabilities

Work is now underway on a new specialist supported living scheme in Batley for people with learning disabilities and autism.

The new development, on the site of the former Woodwell House care home on Mayman Lane, will be developed and managed by Choice Support, a national charity supporting people with autism, learning disabilities and mental health needs.

Work begins on former Woodwell House care home site

Councillor Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “This is a fantastic development and I’m delighted to confirm that work is now underway on it.

“The priority of this scheme is to deliver specialist and supported housing which meets the needs of vulnerable groups of people in Kirklees, including those with learning disabilities.

“There’s a proven need to develop some very specialist and bespoke individual accommodation for people with complex needs and behaviours and it’s something we’re committed to doing.

“In providing housing for some of the most vulnerable people in the district, the scheme enables people to live independently when otherwise they might be able to and could help to reduce admissions to hospital and ease some of the pressure on emergency services.”

Planning permission was granted for the development in December 2018. It will include six single-storey self-contained houses, staff accommodation and training facilities.

The new development will offer individual bespoke living environments, plus outdoor space and parking.

Sarah Maguire, Choice Support’s CEO, said: “Building on existing award winning projects, Mayman Lane will create a homely, safe space. We are very proud to be part of a project to deliver accommodation where people can build their lives back in their communities.”