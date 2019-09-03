Work begins on new £15m Spen Valley leisure complex

Work on an exciting new multi-million pound Spen Valley Leisure Centre will bein this month following massive investment from Kirklees Council and Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL).

As part of the transformation, Spenborough Pool has now closed to customers so that demolition works can start a week later in preparation for the new, state-of-the-art facilities being built over the next two years.

Leader of Kirklees Council, Councillor Shabir Pandor said: “The new-look leisure centre, and the huge investment we have made to create it, are a sign of this council’s ambition.

“It will be a fantastic boost to thousands of individuals and groups in the district, especially in North Kirklees.

“We are moving into a vital stage of this major regeneration project and I am delighted to see the work progressing so well.

“We are committed to improving health outcomes and to helping local residents stay active and well.

“The leisure complex will be a wonderful asset for the local community and will also attract more visitors into Kirklees.”

Kirklees Council is investing £14.25m and KAL £750K in the project to redevelop the existing Spen Valley site into a new leisure centre.

Facilities will include an eight lane, 25 metre main pool; an activity pool 20m x 10m with moveable floor; spectator seating in the pool areas; large fitness suite; two fitness studios with flexibility for other use; and a cycling studio.

The centre aims to be inclusive for all members of the community including facilities for people with disabilities; design which is dementia friendly; and a café where groups using the whole Princess Mary Activity Complex can meet and socialise.

The existing fitness suite, studios and athletics track will remain open during the new build.

KAL have been working with customers to relocate them to other KAL swimming pools in the area wherever possible.

An invitation to tender has been sent out to appoint a contractor and construction is expected to start in early 2020. The new facilities will be open for use in autumn 2021.