Women urged to take part in Dry January to help protect their eyes

Dry January is popular with many people who will abstain from alcohol in the first month of the year after a festive period of overindulgence. But for women, there could be an added advantage to cutting back on wine and G&T.

Leading eye hospital group Optegra, which has hospitals in Bradford, York, Wetherby and Sheffield Didsbury, Manchester, is calling on women to ‘protect your eyes, skip the spirits’ as research1 reveals that women are more vulnerable to dry eye issues linked to alcohol.

Dry eye disease is a condition which can cause daily irritation due to insufficient or low-quality tears to lubricate the eyes.

A population-based study of more than 77,000 people found that 30 per cent of those who consumed alcohol reported symptomatic dry eye, with the results more significant among women than men[1].

In addition, women who are undergoing hormonal changes are more prone to dry eye and may be more affected by alcohol’s dehydrating effects.

Dr Nabila Jones, Optometrist and Research Associate at Optegra, said: “Dry eye disease is a chronic condition where your eyes either stop making enough tears or produce low quality tears. Without proper tear function, your eyes become dry and you’re less likely to blink away debris or clear out bacteria which may lead to infection.

“It can make eyes feel gritty and irritated, or ironically, can cause excess tears which you are constantly wiping away as the eye tries to over-compensate.

“So whilst there are obvious health and wellbeing benefits for our bodies from not drinking alcohol, as it serves as a depressant for our central nervous system and slows important brain functions, there are also key benefits for both men’s and women’s eyes too. This January, give your eyes (and your health) a break!”

Here’s how alcohol affects our eyes and vision:

Dehydration: Alcohol is a diuretic, increasing urine production and leading to dehydration. This dehydration reduces the body's ability to produce tears, resulting in dry, irritated eyes.

Inflammation: Alcohol can induce inflammation throughout the body, including the eyes, which can disrupt the normal functioning of tear glands and affect tear composition and quality.

Blood sugar: Alcohol increases blood sugar levels, causing the eye lenses to swell and potentially leading to blurred vision and eye irritation.

The impact of alcohol on our eye health can also depend on the type of alcohol consumed. For example, beer and red wine in particular contain sulphites which can exacerbate and increase dryness and irritation in the eyes. Higher concentrations of alcohol in spirits like vodka and whiskey can lead to faster dehydration, potentially intensifying dry eye symptoms[2].

Dr Jones from Optegra continues: “Alcohol can also interfere with the absorption of certain vitamins and minerals, leading to Omega-3 fatty acid and Vitamin A deficiency. The prevalence of both is crucial for eye health as Vitamin A helps us produce tears, while Omega-3s have anti-inflammatory properties that support the function of the tear film.

“It’s important to give our bodies a break from alcohol and January is the ideal time as there is generally less socialising, plus you might have the support of friends and family also taking part.”

To minimise the impact of alcohol on dry eyes throughout 2025, Optegra suggests following this advice:

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water before, during, and after consuming alcoholic beverages Moderate consumption: Give yourself a good start by taking part in Dry January to kick off 2025. Then consider reducing alcohol intake or opting for beverages with lower alcohol content Use artificial tears: Keep lubricating eye drops on hand to alleviate discomfort, especially when consuming alcohol Blink regularly: Make a conscious effort to blink, especially when using electronic devices, to help spread tears across the eye surface Nutrition: Consider incorporating foods rich in vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids to support eye health

