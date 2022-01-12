Woman wins weight battle after tumour with help from Dewsbury and Batley group

Claire Knight, from the Dewsbury and Batley Slimming World group, after she lost weight

Claire Knight first turned to her local Slimming World branch after having her second son.

“I’d put on over two stone during my pregnancy and then after he was born, he was in hospital for the first month of his life following an operation at just two days old,” she said. “It was a terrible time in our lives.”

“Food was always my comfort and in those worrying and stressful times, I gained the weight and knew I had to do something about it.”

Claire Knight, from the Dewsbury and Batley Slimming World group, before she lost weight

She was nervous about joining but said thanks to the plan and support from her consultant and other members, she reached her target weight the day before she turned 40.

Nearly 12 months later she was given the shocking news that she had a meningioma - a tumour on the membrane of the brain.

“I was devastated,” she said. “My life had been turned upside down.”

It was seven months before she could have the tumour removed and the weight crept back on, with Claire gaining over a stone. Once the operation was over and she had recovered enough, Claire returned to the Slimming World group.

“I tried online membership but I knew I needed the support of my group, I needed to be able to gain some control back. Slimming World had taught me to control what I could and make the best choices.

“My group is brilliant - no one judges when you’ve had a bad week. The group of members are an amazing bunch, all led by the most welcoming and understanding consultant I’ve met.