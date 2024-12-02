Two West Yorkshire hospitals are limiting visitors because of Norovirus.

Full visiting restrictions are in place at Gate 45a at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield and Dewsbury and District Hospital.

And members of the public are being urged not to attend A&E unless it’s an emergency.

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust’s website says: “To help keep our patients, visitors and staff safe, and to help control the spread of norovirus, we have taken the decision to put full visiting restrictions in place at Dewsbury and District Hospital and Gate 45a at Pinderfields Hospital with immediate effect.

“Visitors can still visit their loved ones on affected wards where they are receiving end of life care, or the person visiting is the patient’s carer.

“Thank you for helping us to keep our patients and staff safe.”

People with symptoms of Norovirus, should stay off school or work until they have not been sick or had diarrhoea for at least two days, according to the NHS website.