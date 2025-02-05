Welcome to the world, Arthur! Bronte Birth Centre celebrates arrival of 100th baby

Bronte Birth Centre reached a special milestone last week, welcoming Arthur Jack as the 100th baby since its reopening last year.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located within the grounds of Dewsbury and District Hospital, Bronte Birth Centre is part of Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust and provides care for parents with low-risk pregnancies.

Beth Senior, from Staincliffe, safely delivered Arthur Jack at 11.50pm on Tuesday, January 28, supported by core birth centre midwives, Kai Alba and Kaitlin Chittick, alongside maternity support worker, Sarah Tingle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The birth centre was the obvious choice for me. It’s so close to home, and the pictures looked beautiful.

Arthur Jack Seymour was the 100th baby born at Bronte Birth Centre.

"The rooms are so comforting, with lights in the pool and dimmable lighting in the rooms, creating a really calming atmosphere. If I were to have another baby, I’d definitely choose to give birth there again.”

Arthur is the third child of Beth and her partner, Tyler, who also share daughters Ava, aged five, and Amelia, aged three.

Beth said: “Ava was born in hospital and as much as it was a precious experience, with Amelia, I wanted to try a home birth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This time, I wanted the same home comforts I had with Amelia’s birth, but with midwives close by, giving me the confidence that if something went wrong, help would be there straight away.”

Arthur Jack Seymour and dad, Tyler Seymour and with midwife Kaitlin Chittick.

She also praised the care she received from her midwives, Kai and Kaitlin, and maternity support worker, Sarah.

"They were amazing,” she said.

"So supportive, comforting, and reassuring when I was panicking. They spoke to me so kindly and were fantastic with consent, always making sure I was happy and that my wishes were respected.

"I’d packed a fizzy drink for after labour, and they even thought to put it in the fridge for me - they really couldn’t do enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faye Wells, Birth Centre Manager, said: “We are incredibly proud to have welcomed our 100th baby at Bronte Birth Centre.

"Our aim has always been to provide a warm, supportive environment where families feel safe and comfortable during this special time.

"Hearing Beth’s positive experience is wonderful, and we look forward to supporting many more families in the future.”