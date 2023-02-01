Wear Red Day is the Children's Heart Surgery Fund’s (CHSF) annual fundraiser which generates vital income for the charity which supports the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit (LCHU), its patients and their families.

Every year the charity asks businesses, schools, families and individuals to wear red or take part in red-themed activities to raise both life-saving funds and awareness of congenital heart disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wear Red Day was founded by parent Carmen Greene and her sister Emma. They set up the campaign to raise vital funds in 2012 when Carmen’s five year-old son, Ciaran, was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect and awaiting open heart surgery.

Archer Jak from Batley had open-heart surgery at five months old.

Every year, Wear Red Day is celebrated by hundreds of people across Yorkshire, North Lincolnshire and the Humber, to help support children like Archer Jak from Batley who had open-heart surgery at five months old.

Archer’s mum Kirstie Dixon said: “When he was born, I noticed his hands and feet were purple, I was reassured it was because I’d had a c-section.

“At his six week routine check up I mentioned it to the doctor who then found a heart murmur and referred him for a scan.

“Three weeks later Archer’s mouth went blue, my doctor saw Archer as soon as iIrang that morning. He then sent us to children’s assessment at my local hospital where luckily there was a cardiac specialist on. By 10.30am Archer was diagnosed with Tricuspid Atresia and two holes.

Archer was diagnosed with Tricuspid Atresia and two holes.

“We were then admitted to Leeds General Infirmary, Ward 51. Fast forward a few months later to November 4, 2022, where Archer had his first open heart surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Archer is now thriving and doing amazing, he is slowly meeting his milestones but he’s getting there.”

One in 125 babies are born with a heart defect across Yorkshire, and on average around 400 children like Archer need urgent open heart surgery at the LCHU each year.

Talking about how CHSF helped, Kirstie added: “Once Archer was diagnosed and admitted to Ward 51, we had the lovely Sarah (CHSF Family Support Worker) come introduce herself, give us a bag with a few things inside and explain her role and the things CHSF offers.

“We were so overwhelmed with every emotion, but they helped us so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They helped us through his first operation and offered so much support we can’t thank them enough.”

CHSF supports babies, children, teenagers and adults with congenital heart disease (CHD) across yorkshire.

They provided life-saving medical equipment, family support and vital ward resources for the LCHU - a specialist world-class centre of excellence based at Leeds General Infirmary.

Andy McNally, head of marketing at CHSF said: “One in 125 babies, like Archer Jak, are born with a heart defect across our region and with your help, our charity strives to support each and every one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please take part in Wear Red Day if you can, it’s really simple - wear something red, donate and make a huge difference to the lives of many.”

To make a donation text CHSFWRD (plus any amount up to £30) to 70085.