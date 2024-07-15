Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Visitors have been asked not to family members at some hospitals wards in Wakefield and Dewsbury following a sickness bug outbreak.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patients at Pinderfields Hospital and Dewsbury and District Hospital have been affected.

Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, which runs both hospitals, said the rate of norovirus was unusually high for this time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said exceptions would be made for carers and loved ones of patients receiving end of life care.

Visitors have been asked not to family members at some hospitals wards in Wakefield and Dewsbury following a sickness bug outbreak.

Talib Yaseen, chief nursing officer at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said: “To help prevent the further spread and to keep our patients, visitors and staff safe we have introduced visiting restrictions on a few of our wards, this will be kept under daily review.

"We know that this can be difficult, but hopefully we won’t need to keep any restrictions in place for long.

"If the ward you wish to visit does have restrictions due to norovirus and you are unsure if you can visit then please speak to the nursing team on the ward who will be able to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To help us keep everyone safe in our hospitals whilst norovirus is in circulation we’re asking the public not to visit if you are experiencing any coughs, colds or flu like symptoms, diarrhoea or vomiting or have been in contact with anyone with diarrhoea and or vomiting in the last 48 hours.

“For those who are visiting the hospital, the biggest step you can take to reduce the risk of infection is to prioritise good hand hygiene by washing your hands regularly with soap and water.”