Wards closed to visitors at Wakefield’s Pinderfields and Dewsbury and District hospitals following norovirus outbreak

By James Carney
Published 10th Jul 2024, 16:12 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 09:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Visitors have been asked not to family members at some hospitals wards in Wakefield and Dewsbury following a sickness bug outbreak.

Patients at Pinderfields Hospital and Dewsbury and District Hospital have been affected.

Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, which runs both hospitals, said the rate of norovirus was unusually high for this time of year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It said exceptions would be made for carers and loved ones of patients receiving end of life care.

Visitors have been asked not to family members at some hospitals wards in Wakefield and Dewsbury following a sickness bug outbreak.Visitors have been asked not to family members at some hospitals wards in Wakefield and Dewsbury following a sickness bug outbreak.
Visitors have been asked not to family members at some hospitals wards in Wakefield and Dewsbury following a sickness bug outbreak.

Talib Yaseen, chief nursing officer at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said: “To help prevent the further spread and to keep our patients, visitors and staff safe we have introduced visiting restrictions on a few of our wards, this will be kept under daily review.

"We know that this can be difficult, but hopefully we won’t need to keep any restrictions in place for long.

"If the ward you wish to visit does have restrictions due to norovirus and you are unsure if you can visit then please speak to the nursing team on the ward who will be able to help.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“To help us keep everyone safe in our hospitals whilst norovirus is in circulation we’re asking the public not to visit if you are experiencing any coughs, colds or flu like symptoms, diarrhoea or vomiting or have been in contact with anyone with diarrhoea and or vomiting in the last 48 hours.

“For those who are visiting the hospital, the biggest step you can take to reduce the risk of infection is to prioritise good hand hygiene by washing your hands regularly with soap and water.”

Related topics:DewsburyWakefieldPatients
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice