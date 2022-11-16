Tomorrow (November 17) the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Pinderfields Hospital and Dewsbury District hospitals - will be illuminated in the campaign colour, purple, to emphasise commitment to the cause.

It is reported that every year more than 10 per cent of the 130 million babies born worldwide are preterm, before the completion of 37 weeks of pregnancy.

That is around one in ten babies.

Pinderfields Hospital Wakefield. Picture Scott Merrylees

Globally, preterm birth is the leading cause of death in children under five years of age.

Additionally, preterm birth survivors may face a higher risk of developing short and long-term health impairments, such as learning disabilities or hearing problems, compared to term-born infants.In support of World Prematurity Day, the trust’s neonatal staff will be wearing specially made t-shirts to spark conversations about the day and displaying useful campaign resources including support services and hints and tips in caring for premature babies, such as the importance of skin-to-skin contact.

From the moment of birth, skin-to-skin contact has many benefits for both mother and baby, including; improved thermal regulation, infection prevention, breastmilk let- down, positive facilitation of physiological, behavioural, psychosocial, and neurodevelopmental effects, and a reduced risk of neonatal mortality by 40 per cent.