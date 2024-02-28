Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals gain re-accreditation for their focus on staff health and wellbeing support
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Occupational Health and Wellbeing Service at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has gained the SEQOHS (Safe, Effective, Quality Occupational Health Service) re-accreditation, granted by the Royal College of Physicians and the Faculty of Occupational Medicine.
The re-accreditation underscores the Trust's commitment to providing ‘exceptional’ support to its staff, aligning with the Royal College of Physicians’ standards, which aim to enhance care quality.
Phillip Marshall, Director of Workforce and Organisational Development, said: "I am thrilled that the service we provide our employees continues to meet with the high standards set by SEQOHS. As an organisation we have a compassionate focus on the health and wellbeing of all staff. We believe if we offer the best level of support, this will echo into the care provided for our patients, in the communities, and across our three hospital sites.