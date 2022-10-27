With a third of the UK’s 1.2 million stroke survivors acquiring aphasia, Wakefield-based Speak With IT has successfully secured almost £11,000 to fund a pilot project called ‘The App Club’, which will take place at Dewsbury Health Centre on Wellington Road, Dewsbury.

This pilot project, that follows research from Speak With IT, will give stroke survivors who have developed aphasia or apraxia - which affects over 350,000 people in the UK - access to nine weeks of speech, language and communication therapy.

James Major, CEO of Speak With IT, said: “Aphasia and apraxia are very complex communication and language disorders that require ongoing specialist support.

James Major, CEO of Speak With IT.

“The App Club aims to bridge the gap between a stroke survivor’s discharge from hospital and finding speech and language support, which can be challenging.

“The funding from the ISDN will enable us to enhance the existing services, supporting those who need it most upon discharge.”

The App Club has been funded by the ISDN, which is part of the West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership.

The ISDN works to transform and improve stroke care by bringing services together to design optimal stroke pathways, from pre-hospital to early supported discharge, community specialist stroke-skilled rehabilitation and life after stroke support.

Speak With IT has four aphasia cafes in Leeds, Wakefield, Barnsley and Calderdale.

Matt Spencer, manager of the West Yorkshire and Harrogate ISDN, said: “It is thought that a third of people who have a stroke experience aphasia, and the condition can affect many aspects of a persons’ daily life including speaking and understanding language, reading, writing, using money, calculating sums, and telling the time.

“The ISDN is proud to support this innovative project, one that will hopefully benefit many stroke survivors requiring specialist support for aphasia and apraxia across West Yorkshire and Harrogate.”

Speak With IT, which is based on Balne Lane in Wakefield, helps those living with aphasia to work on key communication goals with the support of speech and language therapists.

