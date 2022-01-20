Volunteers urgently needed to distribute lateral flow test kits in Kirklees

Lateral Flow Kits are vital to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

YCC is desperately looking for volunteers to help with the distribution of lateral flow testing kits in Batley and Spen due to high demand. Volunteers will be asked to help one day a week between 10am and 2pm in a set location, near to where they live, until the end of March.

As well as distributing lateral flow testing kits, volunteers will also be asked to share accurate information about the vaccination programme in Kirklees and feedback on any issues within the community.

Lucy Martin, volunteering development officer at YCC, said: ”It’s really important to have volunteers helping with distributing lateral flow tests to ensure all members of the community in Batley and Spen are able to test themselves for Covid-19.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Not everyone is able to access a computer to request LFTs online or drive to a testing site for numerous reasons.

“We hope to help keep the community as safe as possible to encourage people to safely return to their ‘normal’ ways of life, including meeting loved ones, being able to attend work and receive money and generally feel safe when out and about in the community.”

.

YCC said it is looking for people with the following qualities:

-Reliable and Trustworthy

-Friendly and approachable manner

-Ability to follow strict health and safety procedures

-We welcome people who can speak a community language

-We encourage applications from people representing the communities we are focussing on, including people with disabilities, caring responsibilities, black, Asian or minority ethnic groups

-This role would suit anyone with an interest in public health, health inequalities and community development work.

Anyone who meets this criteria and is aged 18 or over can carry out the role.

Online training for the role will be included, travel expenses will be covered and any PPE required will be provided.