A care home in Mirfield has been placed in special measures after an inspection found its treatment of residents to be “totally unacceptable.”

Fieldhead Park, run by Roche Healthcare Ltd, has been given an overall rating of “inadequate” following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in March.

Inspectors said they observed two staff members ignoring one resident who was crying because they urgently needed the toilet, while another resident who was yelling for assistance from their room was also ignored, leading inspectors to intervene in both situations.

The CQC said this was “totally unacceptable.”

Linda Hirst, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “When we inspected Fieldhead Park, it was disappointing to see such a deterioration in the quality of care being provided. Poor leadership and ineffective risk management had led to people receiving inappropriate care in a place they call home.

“People didn’t have their basic care needs met in a timely or appropriate manner.

“It was upsetting to see that people being cared for in their beds received minimal staff interaction throughout their days to aid their wellbeing and prevent loneliness. One person told us in the afternoon that we were the first people to have spoken to them that day.

“People’s dignity wasn’t always maintained or respected. For example, we saw people requiring catheter care with their catheter bags visible to anyone entering their rooms or walking past. Another person who was exposed from the waist down getting dressed had their bedroom door open which compromised their privacy and dignity.

“We have told leaders where we expect to see rapid, and continued improvements and will continue to monitor the home closely to keep people safe during this time. We will return to check on their progress and won’t hesitate to use our regulatory powers further if people aren’t receiving the care they have a right to expect.”

The overall rating for the home has now moved from “good” to “inadequate.”

The areas of effective, caring, responsive and well-led, have also moved from “good” to “inadequate”, and the area of safe has moved down from “requires improvement” to “inadequate.”

The CQC said three warning notices have been issued because of concerns around safe care and treatment, person-centred care and how the service is being managed.

CQC inspectors said: staff did not always demonstrate a good understanding of mental capacity and were not always respectful to people; some staff had little contact with the registered manager and were not comfortable raising concerns; people were not offered dementia-friendly activities; people did not have the opportunity to raise concerns because of ineffective processes; people’s strengths, abilities, aspirations and unique backgrounds were not considered within their care records; and people did not have choice and control over their own care, treatment and well-being.

The care home had 45 residents at the time of the inspection.

In special measures, the home will be kept under “close review” and monitored to check sufficient improvements have been made.

Patrick Roche, Director of Roche Healthcare Ltd, said: “Since the CQC inspection we have taken steps to make immediate improvements and remain committed to providing a safe and comfortable home for our service users to live in.

"We feel confident that at our next inspection CQC will see the hard work undertaken”