Radio presenter Zoe Ball has revealed that she has TMJ.

The presenter announced in November that she would be stepping down from hosting BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show.

TMJ symptoms can include pain, swelling and headaches.

Radio presenter Zoe Ball has shared a health update after announcing earlier in November that she would be stepping down from hosting BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show, with Scott Mills set to step in as replacement.

The 54-year-old revealed in a post on Instagram that she has temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder, which leaves her waking up most mornings with “awful headaches”.

The condition affects movements of the jaw, with Ball sharing photos before and after having a lymphatic massage done explaining: “i have TMJ and wake most days with awful headaches from tension & jaw clenching.”

Here’s everything you should know about the signs and symptoms of TMJ, how it is diagnosed and what treatment options are available.

What is TMJ disorder?

TMJ disorder, also known as Temporomandibular disorder (TMD), is a condition that affects the muscles and the jaw around it.

The TMJ is a joint that allows our muscles to perform movements with our jaw such as side-to-side and front to back chewing. However, sometimes the joint or the muscles are at risk of damage in the same way as any other area of our body.

Tinnitus UK explain that this can be caused by an injury, problems with the joint due to conditions such as arthritis, or stress which can cause some people to grind their teeth which puts pressure on the TMJ.

What are the symptoms of TMJ disorder?

TMJ can interfere with daily life, common signs and symptoms can include:

pain, which may be felt as earache

“clunking” of the jaw

limitation of movement, causing difficulty in opening the mouth

swelling of the joint

headaches

neck pain

tinnitus.

What treatments are available for TMJ?

TMJ can be diagnosed by a doctor or dentist during an examination and there are a variety of treatments available to help ease symptoms. Simple steps you can take can include changing to a soft food diet, carrying out jaw muscle exercises, the use of anti-inflammatory medicines and painkillers and if you grind your teeth the use of a mouth guard that will help prevent you from doing so.

There can be many different healthcare providers involved in your care. Your GP might suggest you see a dentist for teeth grinding, a psychologist, if stress and anxiety are making your pain worse or a physiotherapist, for advice about jaw exercises and massage.

If treatments do not help with symptoms you may be referred to a specialist in joint problems where other options can include pain relieving injections or surgery.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of TMJ and how to access support at Tinnitus UK.