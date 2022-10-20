Dr Yvette Oade welcomed the latest figures which showed that NHS vaccination teams at community pharmacies, primary care clinics and vaccination centres across the region have delivered more than 1.4 million autumn boosters, which will help to protect people against serious illness.

“This is the time of year when we start to see more viral infections affecting people and we are seeing a rise in Covid infections along with some cases of flu which is putting pressure on our hospitals and health services,” Dr Oade, Regional Medical Director for NHS North East and Yorkshire, explained.

“At the same time, the NHS Covid-19 autumn vaccination programme is going from strength to strength and we are seeing tens of thousands of people in the North East and Yorkshire coming forward every day to get their immunity boosted so they’re ready to face the winter.”

A nurse prepares a dose of a coronavirus vaccine. (Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Approximately 4.7 million people in this region are eligible for the new variant-tackling Covid-19 vaccine and its protection against serious illness, with health leaders warning of a ‘twindemic’ of the two illnesses, Covid and flu, in the coming months.

People who are aged 50 and over can book their Covid jabs using the National Booking Service or by phoning 119. The flu jab is being offered at participating community pharmacies and GP practices.

Dr Oade added: “We are still seeing new variants of Covid come along and I really would encourage people to make an appointment to get their immunity boosted so they’re ready to face winter – if you’ve got your flu jab and your Covid booster, then you’ve done the best you can to protect yourself, your family and our NHS.”