“This is unacceptable”: Dewsbury care home placed in special measures following CQC inspection

A Dewsbury care home has been placed in special measures.

Serene Residential Care Limited, on Quarry Road, was rated “inadequate” after a CQC inspection in April and May.

Inspectors also found two breaches of regulation relating to the employment of fit and proper persons, and how the home was being managed.

Linda Hirst, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “When we inspected Serene Residential, we found a deterioration in the quality of care being provided since we last inspected. We found a service where leaders failed to ensure people were receiving safe, compassionate and appropriate care in a place they call home.

“Leaders failed to ensure people’s basic safety needs were being met. For example, someone had fallen in the home several times, but no risk assessments were made to reduce the chances of it happening again.

“Our inspectors also saw staff speak about people with mental health conditions, learning disabilities or dementia in a derogatory way which didn’t promote kindness, dignity or respect. This is unacceptable.

“Similarly, staff failed to learn about or manage people’s specific health conditions. For example, leaders hadn’t ensured they were equipped with care plans or supervision to guide them on how to support people with diabetes, and we saw staff offering unsuitable sugary foods which could place them at risk of harm.

“Additionally, leaders failed to make the home a safe and secure environment. We were able to enter the building through an unlocked door without being challenged by staff, which could place people at risk.

“We have told leaders where we expect to see rapid, and continued improvements and will continue to monitor the home closely to keep people safe during this time. We will return to check on their progress and won’t hesitate to use our regulatory powers further if people aren’t receiving the care they have a right to expect.”

Under special measures, the CQC will monitor the home closely to ensure people are safe while it makes improvements. A structured timeframe will be provided for when improvements need to be made why, and what action CQC will take if this does not happen.

The CQC said it is taking regulatory action to address the concerns, which the care home has the right to appeal.

The care home has been approached for comment.