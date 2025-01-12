Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mum from Dewsbury has heaped praise on the Bronte Birth Centre following the delivery of her second child.

Jessica Dunford gave birth to Dollie last summer at the centre, which reopened its doors within Dewsbury and District Hospital in April 2024.

Part of Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, Bronte Birth Centre provides care for parents with low-risk pregnancies, with Jessica describing her second experience at the centre as just as positive as her first.

Reflecting on the birth of Dollie, she shared: “The support I received from my midwife, Kayleigh Milnes, was incredible, and the environment was so quiet and peaceful.

Jessica and baby Dollie pictured alongside partner, Thomas, and eldest daughter Delilah.

“Both times the midwives were very supportive, helping me with my baby’s care before I returned home.

“I felt like the attention was entirely on me and my baby, and having lost my mother before my first birth, the maternal care and support I received meant everything to me.”

Jessica’s first time at Bronte Birth Centre came in December 2017 when her daughter Delilah was born there with the help of midwife Sharon Jones-Stanley.

Explaining why she chose Bronte Birth Centre for both births, Jessica said:

“I was born in Dewsbury, so it felt natural for my children to be born there too. The first time, it was close to where I lived during my pregnancy with Delilah, and the second time I returned because I had such fond memories of my first experience.

“Both times the midwives were amazing, and it’s such a beautiful place.”

Jessica added: “As we left after my second birth, I felt emotional knowing it would be my last time there. Both experiences were the most beautiful moments of my life, and I will treasure them forever.

“I always recommend Bronte Birth Centre to others - it has been the most beautiful experience for both my children.”

Bronte Birth Centre is designed to provide a calm, relaxing environment with a team of midwives dedicated to delivering high-quality care tailored to the needs of each family.

The Trust’s Director of Midwifery, Children’s Nursing, and Women’s Health, Kerry Reede Field, expressed her appreciation for Jessica’s kind words:

“I’m touched by Jessica’s positive feedback on her experience. It is a true testament to the outstanding dedication and compassion of our midwifery team at Bronte Birth Centre to provide personal and individualised care.

“We’re proud to offer a full range of birth options, from home births to the Pinderfields Birth Centre adjacent to our consultant-led unit at Pinderfields, as well as Bronte Birth Centre, our freestanding midwifery-led unit.

“Each facility is designed to be a nurturing space where families feel supported and cared for during such a special time in their lives.”

Parents, parents-to-be, and healthcare professionals are invited to join the Bronte Birth Centre team on Monday, January 20, from 12.30pm to 3pm to explore the Trust’s range of birth place options.

More information and the option to book a place can be found at https://bit.ly/BirthPlaceOptions.

For more information about Bronte Birth Centre and maternity services at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, visit www.midyorks.nhs.uk/maternity.