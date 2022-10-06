After a period of closure, the Rosewood Centre was officially re-opened by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s chief executive, Len Richards, alongside The Kirkwood’s chief executive, Michael Crowther.

The Rosewood Centre is a multi-disciplinary service, established in partnership with The Kirkwood, to support the health and well-being of patients with cancer and other life-limiting conditions, and their carers.

Len said: “After a period of closure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we’re thrilled to be able to open the doors of the Rosewood Centre once again.

Len Richards and Michael Crowther cutting the ribbon.

“The centre has recently been refurbished to a high standard to enhance patient experience and care. A satellite building based within its own relaxing garden areas in the grounds of Dewsbury and District Hospital, its purpose is to provide patients with a seamless and personalised care journey.

“Services provided at the Rosewood Centre are free, confidential and tailored to an individual’s needs to improve quality of life.”

Services at the Rosewood Centre include; specialist nursing, medical advice and support, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychological support, and art and craft therapies.

The centre tailors its services to individual’s needs, with the aim of helping patients to adjust to the physical limitations caused by their illness, along with any social and psychological problems, in a supportive and friendly environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referrals for the centre are made by GPs, district nurses, Macmillan nurses and consultants only.

The Rosewood Centre is based in the grounds of Dewsbury and District Hospital on Halifax Road.