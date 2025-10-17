The clocks changing can impact your sleep schedule 😴

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clocks will soon be changing, marking the end of British Summer Time.

When the clocks go back, it can interfere with our sleep routine.

Adults need seven to nine hours of sleep a night.

Winter is coming, with the clocks set to go back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), marking the end of British Summer Time (BST).

It can be hard to adjust to the clocks going back, with some people finding that the darker nights and dreary mornings have an impact on their sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adults, on average, need seven to nine hours of sleep each night. Sleep is essential to our health; it helps rest and restore our mind and body, and has a huge impact on our physical and mental well-being.

Not getting enough sleep or having disrupted sleep can harm our health. This is the one thing you can do to protect your health and sleep as the clocks change.

Getting enough sleep is important for our health. | Pexels, Stas Knop

When do the clocks go back?

The clocks will go back one hour on Saturday, October 25, at 2 am, marking the end of British Summer Time (BST) and moving to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to prepare for the clocks going back?

The one thing you can do to protect your sleep as the clocks change is to gradually adjust your sleep schedule in the week before the clocks go back. Make small changes by going to bed even 15 or 20 minutes later than you usually would, so your body clock can easily adjust to your new bedtime.

There are other ways to look after your health and sleep when the clocks go back, this can include:

Stick to a sleep schedule

Adults need between seven to nine hours of sleep every night. Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day helps your body get into a sleep rhythm.

Create a peaceful sleeping area

Going to sleep in an unsettling environment can impact even the best of sleepers. One way to help your body adjust to the clocks going back is by creating a calming sleeping area. Ensure your bedroom is dark, quiet, and at a pleasant temperature. You can also use an eye mask, earplugs, or blackout blinds to help if needed.

Relax before bed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prioritising relaxation for at least one hour before bedtime can help your mind calm down after a busy day. It can be hard to fall asleep when our mind is racing or we are overstimulated after watching our favourite TV show.

Plan a gentle cool-down period to get your body in the routine of preparing to fall asleep. This can include a nightly bath, a soothing herbal tea, reading a book, or listening to a relaxing music playlist. Avoid screen time, which can be stimulating. If you must use your phone, remember to use a blue light filter or dim the brightness.

You can find out more about how to look after your sleep at Every Mind Matters.