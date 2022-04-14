The NHS services available in Kirklees over the Easter weekend

Dr Khalid Naeem, clinical chair of Kirklees CCG.

All GP practices will be closed on Good Friday (April 15) and Easter Monday (April 18).

However, appointments will still be available over the Easter weekend with a GP or nurse through the extended access service.

Dr Khalid Naeem, clinical chair of Kirklees CCG, said: “The NHS is still here for you and your family this Easter.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Services are busy, so it’s important that you make the right choice to get the care you need.

“You can find advice on services available on the Together We Can website.”

People who take regular medication are reminded to check they have enough supply to last over the long weekend, as running out of medication may require an emergency GP appointment.

Repeat prescriptions can be managed through the NHS App or your GP’s online service.

For health conditions such as tummy aches, sore throats or rashes, community pharmacists can offer advice on the best treatment.

They will also advise if you need to speak to a doctor or practice nurse.

The Together We Can pharmacy finder can be used to find a pharmacy near you. However, some pharmacies will be closed over the bank holiday weekend.

Visit http://www.cpwy.org/news/news.php?action=article&artid=37 to find pharmacy opening times.

It is also a good idea to be prepared for common health conditions by keeping a well-stocked medicine cabinet at home.

Useful items to have handy include; appropriate pain relief for adults and children, cold and sore throat remedies and antihistamines.

Visit the NHS website for information on what to keep in your first aid kit.

If you have an urgent medical condition, but it is not an emergency, you should contact NHS 111 by phone or go online at 111.nhs.uk

The walk-in centre based in the emergency department of Dewsbury and District Hospital provides health support and advice for minor illness or injury.

The walk-in centre based at the hospital is open throughout the Easter weekend between 10am and 6pm.

You should always call 999 in an emergency or when someone’s life is at risk.

This includes severe bleeding, head injury, or if you think someone might be having a stroke or a heart attack.

People in Kirklees also have access to a mental health helpline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The confidential helpline offers support and guidance to anyone registered with a GP practice in Kirklees by calling free on 0800 1830558.

As well as information and advice, trained telephone advisors can help people to access local mental health and emotional well-being support.

People don’t have to have used mental health services before. Carers, or those concerned about a loved one or friend, can also call for advice.