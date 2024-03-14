Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Kirkwood says donations will support the work of community nurses as well as those requiring support at the charity’s in-patient unit.

Altaf Hussain, The Kirkwood’s fundraising manager, said: “We are excited to launch our Ramadan fundraising campaign, which aligns with the core principles of compassion and humanitarianism that define the spirit of Ramadan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We believe that everyone deserves to experience the blessings of this holy month, and through this initiative, we aim to provide care and support to those who are living with a life-limiting illness, not just at our site in Dalton, but in homes right across Kirklees.

The Kirkwood is launching its Ramadan campaign, during which it will raise awareness and appeal for donations

“We believe in the power of collective action and, through our campaign, we hope to harness the generosity and goodwill of our community and improve the quality of life for those who are facing adversity.

“This campaign is a testament to the compassion and generosity that defines the spirit of Ramadan, and we invite everyone to join us in making a meaningful impact.”

The charity hopes its latest campaign will create a platform for individuals and businesses to come together and contribute to a cause that “embodies the values of empathy and solidarity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kirkwood is doubling its efforts to showcase the impact its services have on the lives of those facing a life-limiting illness, no matter their faith, background, disability, gender and sexual orientation.

The charity is asking people to support its work by donating money they would normally spend on a coffee

The Kirkwood is appealing for people to donate the money they would normally spend on a coffee or sweet treat throughout Ramadan to support it in caring for patients with serious conditions such as cancer, heart disease and COPD.

The charity said it will endeavour to create a supportive environment where those in need can receive crucial assistance and experience a sense of belonging during Ramadan.

The charity has been caring for people with life-limiting illnesses since 1987. It provides free, specialist care to patients in Kirklees and their families. Services include in-patient care, community palliative care, a 24-hour advice line and more.