Take a virtual tour around Dewsbury's Bronte Birth Centre

By Leanne Clarke
Published 5th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST
Expectant families can explore the welcoming environment of the Bronte Birth Centre from the comfort of their own home with the launch of a brand new video tour.

Located within the grounds of Dewsbury and District Hospital, Bronte Birth Centre offers a calm, homely setting for low-risk births, led by experienced midwives who support personalised, optimal birth experiences.

The new video tour showcases the facilities on offer - from spacious birthing suites equipped with birthing pools and mood lighting, to the tranquil antenatal and postnatal spaces.

The video aims to support families in making informed choices about where they would like to give birth and reflects the Trust’s commitment to promoting accessible maternity services.

Kerry Reede Field, Director of Midwifery, Children’s Nursing and Women’s Health at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “We know that choosing where to give birth is an incredibly personal decision.

"This new video tour is part of our efforts to ensure families feel confident, informed and comfortable when planning their birth journey.

“Bronte Birth Centre is a fantastic option for many, and we’re proud to offer a glimpse into the peaceful, supportive care environment we provide.”

The video features families who chose to receive care at Bronte Birth Centre, and real midwives from the Bronte team, offering an insight into the facilities, what to expect during labour and birth, and provides information about the safety, comfort, and personalised care provided.

Families can also visit in person by calling 01924 319152, or by dropping in at 6pm on the third Sunday of each month – no appointment necessary.

