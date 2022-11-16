Superman and the Justice League will be working together to achieve “Justice 4 Antibiotics”, with any visitors to Pinderfields able to stop and take a selfie with their stand-in superhero cut-out board.

This is in honour of World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, which takes place from November 18 to 24.

The aim of this international week is to raise awareness of Antimicrobial Resistance which occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease, severe illness and death.

The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust has recruited the help of superheroes as a part of World Antimicrobial Awareness Week.

This year, the theme is ‘Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance Together.’

The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s Consultant Antimicrobial Pharmacist and Director of Innovation, Dr Stuart Bond, said: “As antibiotic resistance is one of the most urgent global health threats, we’re using this week to ask people to make a pledge to become an antibiotic guardian, to cut unnecessary use of antibiotics.

“Only use antibiotics when prescribed and remember to complete the full course. Don’t save them for later, nor share them with others.

“Our ‘Justice 4 Antibiotics’ campaign aims to raise awareness of this important week, whilst emphasising the need for us to work together to encourage the prudent use of antimicrobials.”

Advertisement Hide Ad