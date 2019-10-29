Stroke services cut at Yorkshire hospital amid funding crisis

Stroke services are being reduced at one Yorkshire hospital amid a major funding and staffing crisis.

The Mid Yorkshire Hospital Trust has cut capacity at its Pontefract Stroke and Medical Rehabilitation Unit by 12 beds until further notice as part of urgent cost-saving strategies.

In a letter to MP for Hemsworth Jon Trickett, the trust’s chief executive Martin Barkley said the move was in light of a £20m deficit which has been blamed on additional costs resulting from the rebuilding of Pinderfields and Pontefract Hospitals under a Private Finance Initiative.

Mr Barkley wrote: “Whilst we have two fabulous new hospitals, no extra funding has been provided to fund the payments. At the same time the NHS is facing a national shortage of nurses. Despite intense and ongoing recruitment activity, we continue to experience staffing pressures and still have 100 registered nurse vacancies.

“This combination places enormous responsibility on the trust to utilise the financial and staffing resources we do have in the most effective way possible...I will let you know if and when the beds are re-opened.”

No-one from the trust was available for comment, but reacting to the news, Mr Trickett said: “It is simply not acceptable that people in our area are being forced to get along with less because the Government refuses to properly fund the NHS.

“Communities that suffer from deprivation and the legacy of dangerous work in the mines, like Hemsworth, need the very best care, but our hospitals are being prevented from providing that.

“We have some of the most dedicated staff and nurses in the country here in Yorkshire, and it is absolutely criminal that they are not being given the support they need to properly do their job.”