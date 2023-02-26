The patients, which included those being treated at hospitals across Wakefield and Dewsbury, and their families were guests of honour at the first showing of the films, which will subsequently be used by cancer teams, charities and patient groups across West Yorkshire.

The series of patient education films were shown at a special ‘by invitation only’ screening at Cineworld in the White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds.

The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust was one of six hospital NHS Trusts across the area who collaborated on the project alongside the Yorkshire Cancer Community. The Trust runs Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, Pontefract Hospital and Dewsbury Hospital.

West Yorkshire cancer patients starred on the big screen at Cineworld, Leeds.

The films include advice for patients just finishing or on long-term cancer treatment for breast, colorectal, lung and prostate cancer, along with general health and wellbeing advice.

Keely Clawson, Macmillan Lead Cancer Nurse at The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "This screening was a true representation of inspirational people sharing their lived experience. It was wonderful to hear and see this shared with the community.

"It is an invaluable resource for those patients living with and beyond treatment for breast, colorectal, lung and prostate cancer and is a great method of offering advice to anyone living with and beyond cancer, irrespective of where they live.”

Alongside the stars and their friends and families were health professionals who featured in the films and representatives of NHS England, West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board and the Cancer Alliance.