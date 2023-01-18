Free to all, the dementia café at Spen Court on Railway Street provides respite and social support, with sessions taking place every last Wednesday of the month from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

The sessions give guests the chance to meet carers and the opportunity to discuss any questions they might have.

Kirsty Bamford, acting general manager, said: “We’re really looking forward to making more friends in our local community.

The dementia café is located at Spen Court care home on Railway Street, Heckmondwike.

“The condition itself can be quite lonely and frightening, and the more support we can provide to each other, the better.

“If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”

Spen Court care home on Railway Street provides residential and dementia care for 45 residents and is run by Barchester Healthcare.

For more information about Spen Court care home, visit https://www.barchester.com/home/spen-court-care-home