The West Yorkshire-based not for profit business has been committed to supporting NHS services in the region, with support for the health and wellbeing of local people one of its founding principles 150 years ago.

Talib Yaseen, chief nursing officer at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Many thanks for gifting us this generous donation.

“We will use the funds to enhance our nurses, allied health professionals and midwives’ experiences of working at Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust by supporting small programmes of improvements, awards, and education and training.”

Rachel Diamond, Deputy Director of Nursing & Quality, Talib Yaseen , Chief Nursing Officer, Andrew Hodge, Director of Allied Health Professionals and Deepa Deverajan, Quality and Patient Safety Lead, outside Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust HQ with Russ Piper and Barbara Keiss of Sovereign Health Care.

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust has used £6,000 of the funding from health care cash plan provider, Sovereign, for their Celebrating Excellence Awards and £8,000 towards staff training and education initiatives.

Russ Piper, chief executive of Sovereign Health Care, said: “The NHS continues to face unrelenting pressure in terms of demand and resources. Against this backdrop, staff are showing incredible resilience and continue to provide the best care they can.

“Now, more than ever, we must deliver on our commitment to local people’s health and wellbeing, and our ability to support the professional development and wellbeing of NHS staff is crucial.”

Sovereign actively supports charities, groups and organisations that work to improve the health and wellbeing of those living in West Yorkshire, through its Community Programme.

The NHS is a major beneficiary of this programme, with Sovereign donating more than £2.2 million to NHS organisations over the last 15 years.

For more information about Sovereign’s Community Programme, visit www.sovereignhealthcare.co.uk/about/community-programme

