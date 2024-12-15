Sovereign Health Care donates £8,000 to Pinderfields and Pontefract Hospital's NHS Trust

By Kara McKune
Published 15th Dec 2024, 11:30 BST

Sovereign Health Care has made a ‘significant contribution’ to the MY Hospitals Charity – the charitable arm of the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, which oversees Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury and District hospitals.

The donation will be used to support hard-working and ambitious nurses through further training, and to enhance Trust-wide initiatives that improve patient experience.

Sovereign Health Care’s ongoing support of local health care initiatives, is an important part of its mission to contribute to the well-being of the communities it serves.

Neil McCallum, Chief Executive of Sovereign Health Care, said: “At Sovereign Health Care we have been supporting health care in Yorkshire for over 150 years.

Sovereign Health Care has donated thousands of pounds to the MY Hospitals Charity.placeholder image
"This is a tradition we are extremely proud to keep alive and we look forward to hearing about how this donation can support training and service development in across the Trust.”

Talib Yaseen, Chief Nurse at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said; “I would like to express my gratitude for this donation from Sovereign.

"Their generous support for the Mid Yorkshire Teaching Trust and our staff highlights our shared ambition of ensuring people in our communities have access to the best healthcare, facilities and services, and that we have the best supported staff.

“Through MY Hospitals Charity we rely on the support of our local community and businesses to ensure we can provide the best possible healthcare and support to communities.”

To find out more about MY Hospitals Charity, visit: www.myhospitalscharity.co.uk

