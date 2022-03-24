Say yeah to self-care - Launch of spa beauty and facial treatments for Mother's Day!

Lacura spa treatment for deserving mums

The Lacura Self-Heating Eye Masks will add a moment of relaxation to everyday wellness routines, whilst the Lacura Rice Milk and Cherry Blossom Gift Set is the perfect gift to spoil mums with this year!

The masks are available to order online and are also available in stores.

Aldi’s popular health and beauty brand, Lacura, is launching its first-ever Self-Heating Eye Masks (£4.99) that will help beauty lovers add a moment of wellness to everyday beauty regimes.

Heated eye mask - a great present for mum on Mother's Day

Boasting a stunning astrological print and available in two fragrances, Chamomile or Jasmine, the masks come with stretchy ear loops for an easy fit to suit all face shapes.

Available in packs of five, each mask is lined with a soft non-woven layer that will add comfort and tranquillity to skincare routines. Slip the masks over ears and eyes, sit back, relax and enjoy the uplifting warmth. What’s more, shoppers could save up to 67 per cent compared to leading Spacemasks:

Why not make it a Mother's Day to re-mum-ber with Lacura's new spa gift set.

Looking to treat mums to a pampering spa experience at home? Look no further, as Lacura has ‘me-time’ covered with its brand-new Rice Milk & Cherry Blossom Gift Set (£8.99). Including a foaming shower gel, smoothing rice body scrub, nourishing hand lotion and relaxing body oil, these luxurious products will gently cleanse and soothe skin whilst leaving a beautiful botanical aroma.

Set of beauty eye masks for Mother's Day gift

Presented in a gift box, it’s perfect for encouraging mums to unwind and relax.