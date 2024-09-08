A public meeting will take place later this month as the Save Dewsbury Sports Centre group continues to campaign to re-open the facility.

The meeting will take place at Thornhill Lees Community Centre on Sunday, September 15 at 4pm, with all members of the public, local councillors and council leaders invited to attend.

September marks a year since the centre’s closure following the discovery of RAAC in the building.

Surraya Patel, secretary of the Save Dewsbury Sports Centre campaign group, said: “Our campaign group is once again challenging the council to engage with the group and share what the real problem is.

Dewsbury Sports Centre was closed in September 2023.

“We are delighted that our new Independent MP, Iqbal Mohammed, will be attending the meeting, who has given his unqualified support to our campaign.

“All local councillors and council leaders have been invited to attend and explain their plans for re-opening our centre.

“We urge the whole community to attend our meeting and to get behind this vital campaign.”

Coun Graham Turner, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for corporate, previously said: “The council remains committed to developing a plan for physical activity across Dewsbury.

“As part of developing this plan, officers are assessing the cost and feasibility of creating access to the dry-side facilities at Dewsbury Sports Centre.

“However, we know that the works required are likely to be extensive, which means it is unlikely that the centre will re-open in 2024.”

Details on the condition of the centre can be found in the appendices to the Cabinet Report from December 12, 2023.