Rush to help Liversedge's little Beau to America for pioneering trial to help with her cancer fight

Beau Hepworth was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer just over 12 months ago

Beau Hepworth has been diagnosed with Stage Four Neuroblastoma - a rare and aggressive childhood cancer that, at the point of diagnosis, has only a 50 per cent chance of long-term survival.

The five-year-old’s condition was discovered in December 2020 and she has spent the last 12 months undergoing treatment which included a 13-hour operation to remove a tumour the size of a rugby ball from her abdomen.

She has also been having intensive chemotherapy and stem cell treatment, as the cancer had spread to her skeletal system.

Beau with her mum Shirley

The treatment has gone well, says her mother Shirley, but there is a high chance the cancer could return. To prevent that, Shirley is trying to raise enough funds for Beau to take part in a pioneering trial in New York.

But she needs to collect £300,000 by April, while Beau is still eligible.

Little Beau’s plight has struck a chord with many, with people rushing to donate and offer to organise fundraising events. Launched on Christmas Eve, the appeal has already raised more than £50,000.

“There’s been so much compassion and kindness,” said Shirely. “It’s just amazing and so humbling.”

Little Beau before she started treatment

“I’m not expecting people to make big donations. If anyone wants to add a couple of pounds in, if lots of people do that then that’s what makes the difference.”

Shirley said Beau, a pupil at Roberttown Junior and Infants School, has had an incredibly tough year but has had huge support from her 10-year-old sister, Redd.

“It’s been really hard for Redd but she’s been amazing. They’re really close,” said Shirley.

“Beau has taken everything that has been thrown at her, weathered the storm with grit and determination and come out fighting.

“She has without question earned her right to live and we will do anything we can to make that happen.”