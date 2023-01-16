‘Blue Monday,’ dubbed as the most depressing day of the year, comes around on the third Monday in January each year, the time when the weather is gloomy, money is extra tight and it feels like the month refuses to end.

The depressive day has been around since 2005 when the UK travel company- Sky Travel – revealed the date in a press release having calculated the date through an "equation" that took into account numerous variables that negatively influence people's mood.

In response to the depressing day, the RSPCA has shared some of their most uplifting moments to encourage those feeling down.

Chilli the puppy is 'lighting up the lives' of pupils and care home residents after qualifying as a Pets As Therapy (PAT) dog.

David Bowles, RSPCA head of public affairs, said: "Times are tough right now - and we know that many believe Blue Monday to be one of the days people find most difficult.

"Thanks to our amazing supporters, it's been another incredible year for animals - and we hope the many successes we've seen for animals recently will put a smile on people's faces this Blue Monday.”

Poorly puppy sold at car boot sale has new life as a much-loved therapy dog

A tiny puppy, who came into RSPCA care after her owner tried to sell her at a car boot sale, is 'lighting up the lives' of pupils and care home residents after qualifying as a Pets As Therapy (PAT) dog.

Princess and Barsik were reunited with their delighted owner at an RSPCA rescue centre in September.

Shih Tzu Chilli, who was only about six weeks old at the time and too young to be away from her mum, was found tethered to the side of a van along with a crossbreed puppy at a car boot sale.

One of the animal welfare charity's inspectors attended the location following calls from members of the public who were concerned about the dogs' poor condition, and both animals were subsequently removed.

Chilli was taken to an RSPCA branch where she received veterinary treatment for anaemia, fleas, worms and dental disease. She was then joined by her sibling, Bean, who was subsequently found at another address in the county following an investigation by the RSPCA.

Long-time RSPCA supporter Julia Sanders then fostered - and eventually adopted - Chilli and Bean last Christmas. She thought both of them could be suitable therapy dogs, thanks to their gentle and calm natures, and both dogs passed their assessment with flying colours a few months later.

An RSPCA wildlife centre is providing specialist care for otter cubs who were orphaned when rivers overflowed in Yorkshire.

From warzone to warm home!

Cats, Princess and Barsik, who travelled more than 3,000 miles to flee the invasion of Ukraine, were reunited with their delighted owner at an RSPCA rescue centre in September.

Their owner, Maryna Gruzdieva, spoke of her joy of seeing her beloved companions enjoying life in a happy home once again as she thanked the team that cared for them during their time in quarantine.

"It was unacceptable for us to leave Ukraine without Princess and Barsik. They're our family. We're responsible for them and we love them. We really appreciate what the people, charity rescue centres and government in the United Kingdom have done to make it possible for us to be all together. Thank you so much.”

A puffin found stranded was returned to its natural habitat by the RSPCA after making a long-distance trip for specialist care.

Otter-ly adorable!

An RSPCA wildlife centre is providing specialist care for adorable otter cubs who were orphaned when rivers overflowed in Lincolnshire and Yorkshire in November.

The juvenile otters, Foxglove and Poppy, were taken to RSPCA Stapeley Grange where experienced staff at the wildlife centre provided the lengthy rehabilitation otters require. In the case of cubs, they'll often need to be nurtured at the centre for a period of up to a year before being safely returned to the wild!

Puffin's 266-mile trip

A puffin found stranded on a Northumberland beach was returned to its natural habitat by the RSPCA after making a long-distance trip for specialist care.

The seabird had been affected by oil contamination after he was rescued in April near Bamburgh Castle. He was taken to the RSPCA's East Winch Wildlife Centre in Norfolk for rehabilitation.

Staff washed him in specialist facilities to ensure he was waterproof and during his three-week stay, he enjoyed a diet of sardines and eels before he was ready to be returned safely to the wild in his native Farne Islands, a grouping of islands off the Northumberland coast.

Abandoned pony finds forever friend in toy horse!

A pony once dumped amid piles of rubbish now loves nothing more than cuddling up to his new friend at the RSPCA - a stuffed horse toy!The little piebald colt was found abandoned back in October - aged only four months old - and RSPCA inspector Heidi Cleaver was sent to rescue him.

Heidi said: "He was literally thrown out with the rubbish and nappies at the side of some bins - it was very sad to see and a really callous act.”

He is now doing well in the care of one of the RSPCA’s Equestrian Centres with staff gifting him a stuffed horse as company which he loves snuggling up to in his stable.

