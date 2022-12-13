Previously a palliative care day centre, the Rosewood Centre at Dewsbury and District Hospital, opened its doors again on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, with the addition of an Oncology outpatients clinic and Macmillan information and support services.

The new service will offer face to face support for both curative and palliative patients who have cancer, and their families, whereas previously patients from across the district would have had to travel to Pinderfields Hospital for their appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Len Richards, chief executive at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Following a cancer diagnosis, patients can feel very isolated and alone.

Len Richards and Michael Crowther opening the centre in October.

“It’s vital, therefore, that patients who are living with cancer know what support is available to them, and where, so we are really pleased to be offering Macmillan cancer support at the Rosewood Centre at Dewsbury.

“Our staff at Mid Yorkshire look to provide excellent care to our local communities, and we know that we can make that experience better when we work in partnership with other expert organisations such as Macmillan, and the Kirkwood Hospice with whom we also work closely with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

These services mean that patients can now benefit from support for issues they have as a result of their cancer, such as information on welfare rights, blue badges, debt, housing, emotional support, adaptations and much more.

Staff can also offer signposting for local support groups and therapies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mariam Jandad, patient at the Rosewood Centre, said: “I work full time and also care for a family member, so having the service nearby means it is much more accessible to me and my family.

“It doesn’t cost me to travel as far and is very convenient knowing the support is close to home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rosewood Centre is based in the grounds of Dewsbury and District Hospital on Halifax Road.

For more information on the Rosewood Centre and how to access the support, visit https://www.midyorks.nhs.uk/rosewood/