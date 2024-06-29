Reopening of birth centre sees babies born at Dewsbury hospital for first time in two years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Babies have been born at Dewsbury Hospital for the first time in almost two years.

Between April 1 2024 – when Dewsbury’s Bronte Birth Centre re-opened its doors – and May 31, 19 babies were born, a meeting of the Kirklees and Calderdale Joint Health Scrutiny Panel heard.

The centre was hit with closure in May 2022 as a result of staff shortages. This meant that women living in Kirklees who wanted to give birth in hospital had to travel to Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax or Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now it’s back up and running, the centre is currently staffed by a midwife and maternity support worker, with an on-call community midwife.

The Bronte Birth Centre at Dewsbury Hospital has now reopened

Director of midwifery at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, Dr Anne-Marie Henshaw, told the meeting that there is not enough activity at present to warrant bringing in more dedicated midwives but that this will continue to be reviewed.

While things are looking up in Dewsbury, the future of the Huddersfield centre remains less clear.

Services at Huddersfield’s Birth Centre were suspended in March 2020 as a “temporary” measure in response to Covid pressures. Four years later, the closure is lingering on due to difficulties around staffing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A meeting in November last year heard that the earliest the Huddersfield facility could reopen is August this year but that this hinged on successful recruitment.

Chair of the meeting, Coun Elizabeth Smaje (Con, Birstall and Birkenshaw), wanted to hear about the work being done in partnership between the Mid-Yorks Trust and the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT) to determine whether there is a demand for a birth centre in Huddersfield again and whether there is enough staff at CHFT.

Dr Henshaw said: ““I can’t give any information about CHFT plans to open a birth centre at Huddersfield. What I can say is, we have had meetings in Bronte Birth Centre where the Huddersfield team have met with us.