Pet Ambulance Helping Pets Across The Region
The service which has being operating from it's base in Leeds for just over 8 months and provides a 24 hour pet ambulance service for sick pets, who require veterinary care often in life threatening emergencies.
It's Founder Daniel Jordan says the service is a lifeline for many people who either don't have there own transport or perhaps are elderly and live alone.
Often large breeds of dogs are near impossible to move when critically ill and require specalist equipment to move and transport safely. The pet ambulance carries with it a range of medical and lifting kit including oxygen which is vital when we recieve calls for pets in respiratory distress.
The aim is to get them help straight away and seen by a veterinary surgeon. We cover right across West Yorkshire and the service is available 24 hours a day by calling our helpline 0113 4601615. A full range of our services can also be found by visiting our website www.westyorkshirepetambulance.com
