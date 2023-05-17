‘Patients don’t need to suffer in silence’: Asthma campaign nominated for NHS Parliamentary award

A team behind the initiative has been recognised for its work to break down literacy, language and cultural barriers for sufferers of the condition.

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood has nominated the initiative, led by Dr Llinos Jones, to be honoured the 2023 NHS Parliamentary Awards.

As part of the scheme, the team worked with the University of Huddersfield, science academics and leaders from south Asian community groups, including Ravensthorpe Community Centre, Dewsbury, and the Al Hickmah Centre, Batley.

Work involved training community ‘asthma champions’ to improve people’s knowledge of asthma and their confidence in seeking help.

Information produced by the team is now widely available across the trust and the rest of the UK.

The team has received a further grant to continue its work.

Dr Jones is respiratory consultant at the trust, which runs hospitals in Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury.

She said: “It’s been a real pleasure working with the team, and our fantastic community champions have been so very welcoming and enthusiastic about spreading messages within our communities.

“The response to the project has been phenomenal.

“Equity of access to treatment and information about asthma is something we’re deeply passionate about.

“Working together, we can continue to level inequalities, and to improve asthma management for all patients.

“There are many new and very effective treatments for asthma. Patients don’t need to suffer in silence.”

Mr Lightwood said: “Asthma affects so many people in Wakefield and this team is doing amazing work to improve equity of access to information and ensure asthma sufferers get the care they need no matter what background they are from.

“The work the team have undertaken will go a long way to improve equality in asthma care and treatment. It is a real privilege to nominate them.”

The ‘making asthma care more equitable’ campaign has been nominated in the health equalities award category.

Shortlists for ten award categories are expected to be announced on June 14.