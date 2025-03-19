Our Future Health clinics are coming to Dewsbury and Batley this month.

A UK health research programme is launching in 16 new locations this month, including sites in Dewsbury and Batley.

Our Future Health, a collaboration between the public sector, life sciences companies and leading UK health charities, aims to transform the prevention, detection and treatment of conditions such as dementia, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, asthma and stroke.

There will now be 212 clinics in total across the UK, with the latest mobile clinics coming to car parks in Dewsbury and Batley during March.

At their clinic appointment, as well as having a blood sample and some physical measurements taken, volunteers will be offered information about their own health, including their blood pressure.

In the future, volunteers will also be given the option to receive feedback about their risk of some diseases and have the opportunity to take part in cutting-edge research studies.

Our Future Health is sending invitation letters to people who live near the new clinics. However, people don’t need an invitation to take part. Anyone over the age of 18 can join by signing up online at ourfuturehealth.org.uk, completing an online health questionnaire, and booking a short clinic appointment.

People are also being encouraged to still be part of the programme even if they don’t live near an Our Future Health clinic, as by signing up and completing the questionnaire, they will be providing researchers with valuable health information, such as ethnicity and family history of diseases.

Dr Raghib Ali, Chief Executive and Chief Medical Officer of Our Future Health, said: “Taking part in Our Future Health is a way to represent your community in discoveries about diseases and improve the future of healthcare.

“We want people from all backgrounds to take part, so that everyone can benefit. By volunteering, you’ll be helping people live longer, healthier lives through health research.”

Our Future Health is rolling out on a region-by-region basis to invite adults across the UK to join the programme. Volunteers who don’t live near a location where Our Future Health appointments are currently available can join now at ourfuturehealth.org.uk and be notified when new appointment locations become available.

For more information visit: https://ourfuturehealth.org.uk/