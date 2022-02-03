Open up about your mental health on Time to Talk Day

According to research carried out by Censuswide, almost half of respondents in Yorkshire and the Humber reported a worsening in their mental health during the pandemic.

Time to Talk Day was launched in 2014 by Time to Change, a campaign to end mental health stigma and discrimination, which was run by Mind and Rethink Mental Illness.

This year Time to Talk Day is run by Mind and Rethink Mental Illness, in partnership with Co-op.

Today is all about creating supportive communities by having conversations with family, friends, or colleagues about mental health. We all have mental health, by talking about it we can support ourselves and others.

Andys Man Club was formed by Luke Ambler and his mother-in-law Elaine after his brother-in-law Andy Roberts took his own life.

Paul Farmer, chief executive of Mind, said: “We all have mental health and by talking about it we can support ourselves and others.

“The last two years have had a huge impact on us all and we know that talking can help us feel less alone, more able to cope and encouraged to seek support if we need to.

“However you do it, reach out and start a conversation about mental health this Time to Talk Day.”

Mark Winstanley, chief executive of Rethink Mental Illness, said: “It’s an old cliché that it’s good to talk, but it’s clear that many people struggling with their mental health have found it difficult to have that first conversation.

“The isolation many of us have experienced during the pandemic can be tough on our mental health.

“This Time to Talk Day we’re encouraging people to reconnect with others and start conversations which can really make a difference.”

Lee, 33, is supporting this year’s Time to Talk Day and shares his story. He says: “The most positive conversation I’ve had about my mental health was with my wife.

“I was at rock bottom and didn’t think I could carry on anymore, but sharing this with my wife and talking it through and receiving her support and comfort gave me the strength to try and tackle what was going on.

“It was a very difficult and upsetting conversation but talking, in that moment, was life saving.

“I would say to anybody that is worried about opening up, that just talking about your struggles and saying it out loud can be a massive weight off your shoulders and very therapeutic.

“Staying quiet and trying to deal with things on your own can be a very lonely and sad place to be. It might not be easy to speak out and personally I’ve always found it very difficult. But it is the best thing you can do.”

Andy’s Man Club is a men’s mental health charity offering free-to-attend talking groups for men and challenging the stigmas around male mental health.

The group started in Halifax but it now has 69 clubs across the UK, including in Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton.

Andy’s Man Club supports Time to Talk Day and is urging people to open up about their feelings.

Tom Nolan, Andy’s Man Club lead in Batley, said: "Time to Talk Day and events like it are hugely important in encouraging people to talk. There is a massive stigma surrounding openness in talking about feelings and the more aware people are that #ItsOkayToTalk the better.

“Our free-to-attend talking groups in Batley and Dewsbury are open every Monday night from 7pm for any man over the age of 18, please email [email protected] for more details."

For information about Time to Talk Day, including tips on starting the conversation, visit: timetotalkday.co.uk. Or follow the conversation on social media #TimeToTalk.

If you have been affected by this story and need confidential support from trained volunteers, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or email [email protected] for a reply within 24 hours

Text "SHOUT" to 85258 to contact the Shout Crisis Text Line, or text "YM" if you're under 19.