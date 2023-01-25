Oakwell Country Park in Birstall is to benefit from a new life saving defibrillator thanks to The Friends of Oakwell Hall volunteer group.

The volunteers raised the £1,200 needed to buy the defibrillator and cabinet by running a tea stall at the weekly Oakwell Park Run and say they are ‘delighted’ to make the ‘life-saving’ donation.

Founded in 1988, the Friends of Oakwell Hall and Country Park are a voluntary group who support the 16th Century Manor House on Nova Lane.

Friends of Oakwell Hall volunteers Eric Brown, Sandra Strachan, Roger Knight and Pam and Alan Radcliffe with Kirklees Council volunteer and engagement officer Emma Crowley.

Roger Knight, chair of The Friends of Oakwell Hall group, said: “My life was saved by a defibrillator in 2010 when I suffered a heart attack, so I know first hand the importance of these vital assets in our communities.

“The Friends group is delighted to be able to make this donation to Oakwell Country Park to offer peace of mind to visitors in the event of an emergency.”

Councillor Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and greener Kirklees said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to the Friends group, who not only work tirelessly to maintain the heritage, countryside and community at Oakwell, but have now offered the reassurance of a defibrillator for anyone who visits our much-loved site.”

A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest.

This high energy shock is called defibrillation, and it's an essential part in trying to save the life of someone who’s in cardiac arrest.

The new defibrillator at Oakwell Hall can be found outside the Visitor Centre where it can be accessed 24 hours a day.

