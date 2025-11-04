A nurse from Batley has won a national award for her work in prisons across Yorkshire.

Emma Firth, the regional primary care and safeguarding lead for Practice Plus Group, won Nurse Leader of the Year at the Nursing Times Awards on Wednesday, October 22.

Judges praised Emma’s leadership style and for her work in transforming care for vulnerable prison populations.

Emma described winning the award as “absolutely amazing”, adding that she was the first person in her family to go to university.

“I think it was, for me, sending that message to other people considering going into nursing [that] it doesn’t matter what your background is,” she added.

On Emma’s achievement, Nursing Times said: "Emma’s compassionate leadership has transformed care for vulnerable prison populations, especially women, and inspired colleagues through mentorship, advocacy and reflective practice.

“Judges praised her innovative work and strategic vision, including developing safeguarding frameworks, founding clinical forums and co-creating the Sexual and Reproductive Health Competency Framework for Women Care for in Prison.

“The judges highlighted our winner’s commitment to patient-centred care and staff wellbeing, which uplifts both individuals and systems.

“Emma’s leadership style has created a culture where “What would Emma do?” is a guiding mantra, reflecting the deep respect she has earnt."

Emma started her career at Dewsbury and District Hospital before moving into the prison service, working her way up from being a newly qualified nurse to her current role, in which she oversees 11 prisons across the region.

Emma specialises in women’s health and how staff members care for women in prison, such as through menopause, menstrual health, and contraception.

Speaking about working in prisons, she said: “It’s incredibly challenging because often prisons are a very overlooked part of health care.

“I don’t think prisons are necessarily at the forefront of people’s minds.”

Despite this, Emma said she enjoys her job, in particular getting to meet a wide variety of people, adding that she couldn’t “imagine working in a hospital setting any more.”

“People assume that everyone you meet in prison is a bad person.

“You do see incredibly good people in prison who have just done bad things,” she added.

The Nursing Times Awards took place at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London, and finalists were selected from more than 750 submissions.