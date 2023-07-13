The Board is part of the legislation set out in the Health and Care Act 2022, which came into force on July 1, 2022. It focuses on improving outcomes for people by addressing health inequalities, the difference in care received and effective use of budgets across the area. It is part of West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership (WY HCP), an integrated care system.

The board’s role includes agreeing a plan for health and care services in West Yorkshire that delivers the area’s five-year strategy. Most decisions about circa £5 billion budget and the services delivered locally are made in the five local places of West Yorkshire, via its strong local place partnerships in Kirklees, Wakefield, Caldersale, Bradford and Leeds.

The board also works alongside care provider collaboratives, such as The West Yorkshire Association of Acute Trusts, the Mental Health, Learning Disability and Autism Collaborative, Community Care Collaborative and hospices working together. The board has an independent chair, Cathy Elliott and its Chief Executive is Rob Webster CBE.

The NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) will meet in public for the seventh time on Tuesday, July 18 at The Al Hikmah Centre in Batley.

The meeting on Tuesday, July 18 will include an update report from Cathy and Rob, as well as items on community services and the ICB’s Joint Forward Plan.

People are asked to contact [email protected] before Monday, July 17, at 9am, if they would like to attend or submit questions about items on the agenda. They can also call 01924 317659 to submit questions or to book their place to attend.