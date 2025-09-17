NHS Trust Occupational Health Service receives prestigious national award for staff mental health support

The Occupational Health and Wellbeing Service at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has received an NHS Health at Work Network Award.

The Occupational Health and Wellbeing Service at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has received an NHS Health at Work Network Award for supporting staff with their mental health.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working together with the Trust’s Staff Psychological Wellbeing Services, a new pathway was launched by the team to offer support to staff which is tailored to individual needs.

Despite being in place for a short time, the award is said to have “significantly cut levels of depression and anxiety” across the Trust’s three hospitals in Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wellbeing team were also celebrated for creating a culture of care and peer support.

This includes developing over 200 Mental Health First Aiders and training senior leaders to support staff who may be feeling low or worried.

Laura Wakefield, deputy head of occupational health at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “I would like to thank everyone who worked together to make this possible.

"By creating a culture where people feel safe to talk and ask for help, more staff are getting the support they need.

“It’s fantastic to be recognised nationally for this important work. We are proud to share our experiences with other Trusts so we can all improve what we offer”.