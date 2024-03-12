NHS Trust announces smoking cessation support for pregnant women across Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The national day, which takes place annually on the second Wednesday of March, is designed as a time for people to reach out to friends or family members who suffer from nicotine addiction.

In honour of the day, the Trust, which covers Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury Hospitals, is encouraging pregnant smokers to find support through their Tobacco Dependency Advisors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shelly Gascoigne, Specialist Midwife for Smokefree Pregnancy at the Trust said: “Maternal smoking is known to be a leading cause of poor birth outcomes, including stillbirth and miscarriage, and a contributing factor to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

The Mid Yorkshire Trust is encouraging pregnant smokers to seek help in honour of national No Smoking Day on Wednesday (March 13).

“Stopping smoking is one of the most important things women can do in pregnancy to ensure the health and development of their baby so it’s really important to me that they feel supported to be smoke-free during pregnancy, and our in-house Smokefree Pregnancy Service helps to make that a reality.”

Emma Barry was recently supported by one of the Trust’s Tobacco Dependency Advisors.

She said: “My Tobacco Dependency Advisor supported me throughout my pregnancy and continues to do so. At no time did I feel pressured to stop smoking and I didn’t feel judged. Now I’m 25 weeks smoke- free and couldn’t be happier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"“I feel proud of myself and feel I’ve done what’s best not only for me but for my unborn baby.”