Since then, the NHS has delivered more than 143 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine – an average of over 196,000 doses a day - which has prevented countless hospitalisations and saved hundreds of thousands of lives.

But with cases of Covid-19 on the rise again and people set to gather for the festive period, the NHS is urging anyone eligible for a booster to come forward now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Brennan, who leads the vaccination programme in Kirklees, said “The determination and dedication of NHS staff and volunteers up and down the country to roll out the vaccine is something we can all look back on with great pride.

People across Kirklees are urged to get boosted before Christmas.

“It’s thanks to them, and our GP and pharmacy colleagues, that we have managed to get back to a pre-pandemic way of life and look forward to a Christmas without restrictions.

“However, while Covid-19 may feel like a thing of the past, the health service is facing huge pressure. We continue to see people in our hospital who have the virus, along with cases of flu and other respiratory illnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just as it was two years ago, the best thing you can do to protect yourself and help the NHS is to make sure you are up to date with both your Covid-19 and flu jabs.

“Please book an appointment today or find your nearest service offering walk-in vaccinations to help keep you and others safe this winter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, director of public health at Kirklees Council.

Everyone aged 50 and over is eligible for the booster, along with anyone who has a condition putting them at increased risk from Covid-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, strategic director for public health, at Kirklees Council said: “By taking up the vaccination offer you’re not only protecting yourselves and your loved ones but also helping to ease the pressure on our health services.

“I would encourage everyone who is eligible to take up the winter vaccine offer so that we can all enjoy the festive celebrations as safely as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad