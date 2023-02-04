Following the latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, the current booster offer will be ending later this month because the majority of eligible people have topped up their protection.

A further booster will be offered in the autumn to those at higher risk of severe COVID-19 and a spring booster has also been recommended for the most vulnerable, which is likely to include people aged 75 and over and people with weakened immune systems.

This means that Sunday, February 12 will be the last chance for anyone who has been invited for a COVID booster to take up their offer.

The NHS is encouraging people in Kirklees to come forward for their COVID booster before the offer ends on Sunday, February 12.

Steve Brennan, Senior Responsible Officer for the Vaccination Programme in Kirklees, said:

“Thanks to the NHS COVID vaccination programme, people in Kirklees have had widespread protection from COVID-19 and its variants – a remarkable achievement.

“However, just like the weather, it can be difficult to predict what’s coming in the future, which is why it’s important to get protected now, while you still can.

“COVID is still circulating and can be very serious for some people so I would encourage anyone who has not yet had their COVID booster to book an appointment as soon as possible to make the most of the offer available.”

Almost 700,000 eligible people in West Yorkshire have had the vital top-up jab this winter but it is estimated there are still over 300,000 people who are yet to come forward.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, Strategic Director of Public Health at Kirklees Council, said:

“We know that having the COVID-19 vaccine provides a high level of protection against serious illness and hospitalisation for all variants.

“We also know that the effectiveness of the vaccine wanes over time, so it is important that those who are eligible get their COVID-19 booster before the vaccine offer ends.”

