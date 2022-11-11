The NHS has advised that it is even more important than ever to get vaccinated this year as we begin mixing with others and those most vulnerable may not have built up natural immunity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steve Brennan, NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board’s Kirklees Place Programme Director, said: “Flu is an unpredictable, nasty and at times fatal illness which kills an average of 11,000 people and causes thousands of hospitalisations every year.

“As we begin to rebuild following the COVID-19 pandemic it is even more important to help protect ourselves and those close to us – doing so is one more way we can help to reduce the pressure on our NHS and social care services.

The NHS in Kirklees is encouraging people to get their free NHS flu vaccine to help protect them from flu - and its ‘potentially serious complications.’

“While flu only causes mild illness in a lot of people, some are more likely to develop potentially serious complications such as bronchitis and pneumonia. The flu vaccine helps protect our families, friends and people we care for who may be vulnerable."

The vaccine is provided free of charge to those who are at risk and this year it is being offered to a much wider range of people than previously, so some people may be offered a jab for the first time.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, Director of Public Health for Kirklees Council, added: “The flu vaccination programme is always important. This year it’s more important than ever and we are actively encouraging people to have their flu jab.

“The programme is expanding to help protect people from getting seriously ill from flu and ease pressure on the NHS and urgent care services, and I would ask that if you are invited for vaccination you take the offer.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, Director of Public Health for Kirklees Council.

“With COVID still circulating, and the increased risk to life if you are ill with both viruses simultaneously, it’s vital to get the free jab as soon as you can.”

If you are eligible for a flu jab, your GP practice will contact you to arrange an appointment.

You can also have your jab at a local pharmacy free of charge if you're in one of the at-risk groups.

Those eligible for a free flu vaccine include: all children aged 2 to 3 on 31 August 2022; all school children from reception to Year 9 (any remaining vaccine will be offered to years 10 and 11); anyone aged 50 and over (including those who'll be 50 by 31 March 2023); anyone in a clinical risk group from the age of 6 months and above; anyone who is pregnant; those in long-stay residential care; receive a carer's allowance, or are the main carer for an older or disabled person; who may be at risk if you get sick; live with someone who is more likely to get infections (such as someone who has HIV, has had a transplant or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus, or rheumatoid arthritis); frontline health or social care workers.

You can find more information on the NHS Flu Vaccination website – https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/flu-influenza-vaccine/ – including how to find and book a vaccination at a pharmacy.