New surgical hub for Dewsbury to help clear NHS Covid backlog
Dewsbury and District Hospital is set to house one of over 50 new surgical hubs across the country to help tackle Covid-related backlogs.
The hub will also be offering hundreds of thousands more patients quicker access to procedures.
This Surgical Diagnostic and Treatment Centre will benefit from two operating theatres, four major treatment rooms and ten outpatient clinic rooms, enabling over 65,000 patients a year to be treated in a state of the art, day-case facility in Dewsbury.
The Trust was successful in its bid for a share of Government funds to enable this to happen, a bid which was supported by Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust.
The trusts will continue to work in partnership on this scheme, due to open towards the end of next year.
The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s Deputy Chief Executive, Trudie Davies, said: “I’m extremely proud of this achievement for the Trust which not only cements our commitment to our communities but also demonstrates our determination to achieve excellence in patient care for everyone, within first class facilities.
“The development of the centre will provide capacity to support the delivery of cancer diagnostic standards and help to improve cancer treatment standards to pre-pandemic levels.
“Working together with Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust will ensure that patients are treated closer to home in both of our catchment areas, and in pooling our resources, we will improve access for patients, whilst simultaneously reducing waiting times, thereby improving patient experience overall.”
Mark Eastwood, MP for Dewsbury said: "I welcome the news that patients in Kirklees are set to benefit from a new state-of-the-art surgical hub at Dewsbury and District Hospital. It's always great to get new facilities here in Dewsbury, and this hub will increase the capacity for operations to take place. and help reduce waiting lists for life-enhancing operations."I would like to thank the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust for their hard work in bringing the hub to Dewsbury. And also thank colleagues in Government for their commitment to expanding surgical hubs as part of our plan to tackle the backlog of treatment that increased during the Covid-19 pandemic."