New partnership will boost Leeds City Region healthtech sector and improve healthcare

Millions of people are to benefit from a new cross-sector partnership that will boost the Leeds City Region healthtech sector.

Senior leaders from the Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI), West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership, Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership, local authorities and five universities will work together to accelerate health technology innovation.

The partners have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to drive economic growth and improve health outcomes and service efficiency through better and faster healthtech innovation.

Rob Webster, CEO lead for West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership, said: “Innovation in health technology has the potential to transform services, improve health outcomes and most importantly save people’s lives. This Memorandum of Understanding is an important step in developing closer partnerships between health technology companies and health and care organisations across our area.”